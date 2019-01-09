Arjen Robben Names Liverpool as UCL Favourites and Praises Virgil van Dijk Ahead of Last 16 Clash

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben believes Liverpool are one of the top contenders to win the Champions League and would have preferred his side to face any other team in the last 16.

The Bundesliga champions travel to Anfield on February 19 for the first leg and Robben believes the Reds are the toughest team left in the competition.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The 34-year-old, who is leaving Bayern at the end of the season, said at a press conference as quoted by the Mirror: "For us, it was perhaps the worst possible draw, but it's going to be a great challenge, we have to look at ourselves, keep working hard and improve ourselves.


"Liverpool are doing well again, just like last year when they made it to the final, and I see them as favourites for the Champions League this season.


"If we have a good day and play the way we want, I'm sure we'll make it very difficult for Liverpool."

Robben also commented on compatriot Virgil van Dijk, who is enjoying a fine season for Liverpool, adding: “I do not know if he is the best defender in the world, but other people are allowed to judge that, but I’m happy for him.

"He has made big strides lately, just look where he comes from. He has grown as a player, but also as a personality, I am happy for him, where he is at the moment.


"He is a key player at a gigantic club, and he is the captain of the Dutch national team. He deserves all the compliments.”

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Bayern have had a tough season so far after winning the Bundesliga title six years in a row and are currently second in the league. Liverpool, on the other hand, are four points clear at the top of the Premier League with 21 games played.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)