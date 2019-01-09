Brahim Diaz Reveals Which Real Madrid Star He Had Posters of on His Wall While Growing Up

Real Madrid forward Brahim Díaz revealed during his first interview with the club that he used to hang posters up of club captain Sergio Ramos throughout his childhood.

The 19-year-old signed on the dotted line earlier this month following a €17m move from Premier League champions Manchester City, following in the footsteps of former teammate Jadon Sancho by leaving the Etihad in the search for first-team football.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Díaz grew up in the academy of his hometown side Málaga before joining Manchester City in 2014, but the Spain Under-21 international claims that it has always been a dream to wear the famous all-white kit of Real Madrid.

"I feel good, it's been a dream since I was little to be here, at the best club in the world which has won so much," Díaz said during his first interview with Real Madrid. "I'll now try to help my teammates out as much as possible and with hard work and humility, everything will come.

"[I came to Real Madrid] to fulfil my dreams and win every possible title. Also, to be part of a historic club, the best club in the world. It's a challenge for everyone who plays for Real Madrid to try to win as many Champions Leagues as possible for this great club."

Díaz added that he used to hand posters up in his room because of his childhood obsession with Real Madrid, admitting that his biggest poster was of his new teammate and Los Blancos' captain, Ramos.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"The biggest was a Sergio Ramos poster," he continued. Being able to work with him now is an honour.

"I don't like to define myself as a player, but I know that I will contribute with my hard work and humility. I'll try to score as many goals and give as many assists as possible and win titles."

The teenager has been thrown straight into the deep end with Real Madrid as head coach named Díaz in his 19-man squad which is set to face CD Leganés in the first leg of their Copa del Rey match on Wednesday.