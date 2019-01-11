MLS holds its annual SuperDraft in Chicago on Friday, with the class of 2019 ready and waiting to be dispersed throughout the league.

With plenty of top collegiate talent signing with clubs via the Homegrown Player route or heading abroad and teams identifying other young talent on the global market, there seems to be less and less room for SuperDraftees to make their mark–but that doesn't mean it's impossible. One needs to look no further than the last few years, which has seen the likes of Atlanta star Julian Gressel, Portland and U.S. forward Jeremy Ebobisse and Seattle and U.S. midfielder Cristian Roldan fall through the cracks. Teams will surely be hopeful of uncovering another such diamond in 2019–especially expansion side FC Cincinnati. After a series of trades, FCC has seven picks in the first two rounds.

This year's draft field includes seven Generation Adidas signings–star underclassmen whose salary will not count against a drafting club's budget until they hit a certain playing-time allotment. The 2019 GA class includes: Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Maryland); defender John Nelson (North Carolina); midfielders Frankie Amaya (UCLA), Tajon Buchanan (Syracuse), Griffin Dorsey (Indiana) and Siad Haji (VCU); and forward JJ Williams (Kentucky). The field otherwise features college seniors or select international players.

Below is the order of picks for the first two rounds, with FCC having the first selection in each by virtue of its expansion status. As has become the norm, the final two rounds will take place over conference call, with that occurring on Monday. Refresh for the most recent and updated picks and analysis, and watch MLS's stream of the draft below:

ROUND 1

1. FC Cincinnati

2. San Jose Earthquakes

3. Orlando City

4. FC Dallas (via Colorado Rapids)

5. Chicago Fire

6. Toronto FC

7. Minnesota United

8. Houston Dynamo

9. New England Revolution

10. FC Dallas (via Montreal Impact)

11. New England Revolution (via Vancouver Whitecaps)

12. LA Galaxy

13. FC Cincinnati (via Philadelphia Union)

14. D.C. United

15. Colorado Rapids (via FC Dallas)

16. FC Cincinnati (via LAFC)

17. Real Salt Lake

18. Columbus Crew

19. NYCFC

20. Seattle Sounders

21. Sporting Kansas City

22. New York Red Bulls

23. Portland Timbers

24. Atlanta United

ROUND TWO

25. FC Cincinnati

26. San Jose Earthquakes

27. Orlando City

28. Colorado Rapids

29. FC Cincinnati (via Philadelphia Union, Chicago Fire)

30. FC Cincinnati (via Toronto FC)

31. Minnesota United

32. Chicago Fire (via Houston Dynamo)

33. New England Revolution

34. Montreal Impact

35. Vancouver Whitecaps

36. LA Galaxy

37. FC Cincinnati (via Philadelphia Union)

38. Orlando City (via D.C. United)

39. Toronto FC (via Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas)

40. LAFC

41. Real Salt Lake

42. Colorado Rapids (via Columbus Crew)

43. NYCFC

44. Seattle Sounders

45. Sporting Kansas City

46. San Jose Earthquakes (via New York Red Bulls)

47. Portland Timbers

48. Atlanta United