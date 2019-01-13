Arsenal Reportedly Keen on Signing Stade Rennais Star Ismaila Sarr in Summer Transfer Window

By 90Min
January 13, 2019

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Stade Rennais star Ismaila Sarr, however, the Gunners will wait until the summer to make a bid for the Senegal international. 

Sarr is a versatile forward who can play on either wing and through the middle, however, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang currently at the club, it seems as though Sarr would more than likely be deployed on the wing.

The 20-year-old has had a brilliant season so far for the Ligue 1 outfit with five goals and five assists in 18 league games. According to the Mirror, the Gunners have told Stade Rennais that they want to sign the forward, but due to a lack of funds, the north London side will have to wait until the summer to make their move.

The Senegal international began his career at French side FC Metz and made the move to Stade Rennais in the summer of 2017. The sum was a reported £18m which for a teenager in France at that time was an incredible fee. 

The Gunners have reportedly told Sarr that they are tracking him and will watch him very closely for the remainder of the season. 

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

Only time will tell if Sarr will make his move to north London, but one thing is for sure - if the Senegal international continues to produce, his price tag will increase which for Arsenal could be a problem. 

Despite not being able to make their move for Sarr until the summer, Gunners boss Unai Emery is desperate to bring in some fresh faces this January. 

Emery has confirmed that only loan deals will be an option in the January window with the likes of Denis Suarez of Barcelona rumoured to be on his way to the Emirates. With defensive problems mounting for the Gunners they could also be tempted to bring in a few defenders for the remainder of the season. 

