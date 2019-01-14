David Wagner Leaves Huddersfield by Mutual Consent as Terriers Battle Relegation

January 14, 2019

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has left the club by mutual consent after three years in charge, a difficult start to the season leaving them languishing at the bottom of the table. 

Two wins from their opening 22 games means they are seven points clear of safety heading into the run-in, and the club announced on Monday that the German has left his post. 

“I’d like to begin by thanking David for all he has achieved at Huddersfield Town over the last three-and-a-half years," chairman Dean Hoyle said in an official statement. 

"Under his stewardship, we’ve achieved things on the football pitch that surpass anything in modern memory, and that have gone well beyond my wildest expectations as Chairman and as a fan.

“Under David’s management, we took this Club to the highest position it has held in almost 50 years and created memories that will last forever.

“I know the term ‘mutual consent’ is often a byword for the manager being sacked in professional football, but this is a truly joint decision. David has a real, genuine love for this Club and, like me, his foremost concern in our talks has been to establish what is best for Huddersfield Town.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“I cannot thank David enough for what he has achieved. Along with his family, he will always be a friend to me and Huddersfield Town.”

Mark Hudson will take charge for their clash with Manchester City at the weekend.  

