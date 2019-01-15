Fulham Signs Ryan Babel From Besiktas on Deal Through End of the Season

Ryan Babel joins Fulham on a permanent deal through the end of the season–and it may be for longer if the Cottagers can stay up.

By 90Min
January 15, 2019

Fulham have confirmed the permanent signing of Ryan Babel from Besiktas for an undisclosed fee, on a deal set to run until the end of the season. 

The Cottagers had been linked with a loan move for the Dutchman, with striking additions required considering their meagre total of just 20 goals in 22 Premier League games. But it has now turned into a permanent deal, though they will be able to decide on his future at the end of the season.

The former Liverpool forward played 146 times for the Reds across competitions, and after inconsistent spells with Hoffenheim, Ajax and Deportivo La Coruna among others, found his feet once again with the Turkish giants in 2017. He has now been reinstated in the Dutch national team, and is expected to figure against England in the UEFA Nations League semifinals. 

In an official statement, Fulham confirmed: "The Club is delighted to announce the signing of Ryan Babel on a permanent transfer from Besiktas, with the deal running until the end of the season.

"The 32-year-old Netherlands international has been assigned the number 12 shirt."

Speaking to Fulhamfctv upon the announcement, Babel declared: “My first impressions are good and I’m very excited.

“I definitely have faith that Fulham can stay up. That’s one of the reasons that I’m here, to try and help that to happen. I’m ready to go, I’m excited and I can’t wait.”

Claudio Ranieri's side currently sit in 19th position, five points from safety, with their most recent outing a disappointing 2-1 loss to Burnley.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)