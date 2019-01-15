Gavin Whyte Warned by Oxford After Video Shows Northern Ireland Striker 'Masturbating' in Public

Oxford United will meet with winger Gavin Whyte and warn him about his future conduct after he was filmed exposing himself and gesturing with his genitals on a public street in Northern Ireland.

The footage, which emerged after Oxford's 2-2 draw against Fleetwood Town last Saturday, shows Whyte and a companion walking down the street singing, with their genitals exposed.

Oxford, who signed Whyte from NIFL Premiership side Crusaders last summer, have confirmed that they will remind Whyte of his responsibilities following the incident.

International footballer shown 'masturbating in street' in leaked video https://t.co/MLyZw1lghm — The Independent (@Independent) January 15, 2019

"Gavin was filmed behaving in a way that is clearly unacceptable from a professional footballer and we will work with both Gavin and the Irish FA to ensure that he is aware of his responsibilities," said the League One club, quoted by the Independent.

After scoring on each of his first three starts for Oxford, Whyte was handed his first international call-up in September and made his debut at Windsor Park against Israel, scoring just 108 seconds after coming on.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has condemned Whyte's actions and confirmed that the Irish FA would follow Oxford's lead to ensure such an incident does not happen again.

"Gavin's actions in the video are clearly unacceptable and fall far below the standards that we expect from a Northern Ireland international," said O'Neill, quoted by Belfast Live.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"I know that Oxford United will discipline him appropriately for this significant mistake and both his club and the Irish FA will put in place measures to make sure that he learns from it."

Whyte has made 31 appearances for Oxford since his summer move from Crusaders, scoring six goals in all competitions.