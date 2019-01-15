Santiago Solari Claims He Has No Say in Real Madrid's Transfer Policy Amid Isco Exit Rumours

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has suggested that the club's incoming and outgoing transfers are not his responsibility, insisting that his job is only to train the players and pick the team.

Solari made the comments whilst distancing himself from the rumours surrounding Isco, suggesting that whether the 26-year-old stays or leaves the Santiago Bernabeu will not be his decision.

Isco has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the Spanish capital this month as a result of the Spaniard falling down the Madrid pecking order under Solari. In Real's recent 2-1 victory away at Real Betis, Isco did not even make it onto the pitch - instead watching on from the substitutes bench.

But Solari claims that his job is solely to pick the team, not to worry about Los Blancos' transfer policy. "It is not up to me to explain the transfer policy, I am just the coach." Solari said, as quoted by Marca.

Whilst the midfielder - who has earned 36 caps for Spain - did not make it onto the pitch at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Sunday; there were young players who did - including new arrival Brahim Diaz from Manchester City.

Solari went on to compliment his mix of youth and experience, praising both sides of that spectrum for helping the team perform during their games.

"The other day, a lot [of youngsters] ended up playing in the Betis match. But they were also supported by [Sergio] Ramos, [Dani] Carvajal, Casemiro and [Luka] Modric, who are the players that form the base of the side and also have to support the young players.

"The young players are great, but also the veterans who contribute a lot. I feel proud of my players of the winning spirit they have, they never tire of competing, after winning for so many years."

The Argentine also discussed the mentality of his team ahead of Wednesday's Spanish Cup trip to Leganes, with Solari suggesting that his Real Madrid side will not ease off despite taking a 3-0 lead into the second leg.

"We will start thinking it is a new game, because we have a very serious team in front of us," he added. "They are a strong, local side, and will think of the match as if it starts at 0-0. Every game has its characteristics, and every game has a new scenario."

Whilst Real look likely to cruise through into the next round of the cup, Solari will hope that he can help improve the club's position in the league - with Los Blancos currently sitting in a rather uncharacteristically low fourth position.