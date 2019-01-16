Angel Di Maria Blames 'Complications' With Louis Van Gaal for His Poor Form With Man Utd

Angel Di Maria has blamed former manager Louis van Gaal for his disappointing form during his time with Manchester United.

After making a £60m move to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in 2014, many hoped that Di Maria would be able to restore the Red Devils to their former glory. However, that is certainly not how his solitary season in the Premier League panned out, as the Argentine netted just four goals in 32 appearances before being sold by Van Gaal to Paris Saint-German in 2015.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to France Bleu in anticipation of the Champions League meeting between United and PSG in February, Di Maria reflected on his time in Manchester.





He said: "I only stayed for one year. It was not the best time of my career, or rather I was not allowed to spend my best time there. There were complications with the coach at the time. But thank God, I was able to come to PSG and demonstrate again who I was."

With a huge 13-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, PSG will turn their attention to the Champions League when they travel to Old Trafford in early February. After emerging from a tough group which featured the likes of Liverpool and Napoli, fans are hoping that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be able to guide them to that elusive Champions League glory.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

They will face a United side who are yet to taste defeat since hiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their interim manager, and Di Maria recognised that they cannot afford to underestimate the Red Devils.

He added: "We still have matches before facing Manchester. They have changed with their new coach and they have not lost a match. But we must think of ourselves and nothing but ourselves! If we do things well, everything will be fine.

"I think we started the year not so well in the Champions League, but we put the situation right and we finished top of the group.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"It was complicated. Ever since the draw it was said that it would be difficult to reach the round of 16 and we were almost eliminated, but we played a big home game against Liverpool and also against Red Star Belgrade - two big, decisive matches to qualify.

"Now, we must think of ourselves and nothing but ourselves. If we do things well, everything will be fine."