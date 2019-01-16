Angel Di Maria Blames 'Complications' With Louis Van Gaal for His Poor Form With Man Utd

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Angel Di Maria has blamed former manager Louis van Gaal for his disappointing form during his time with Manchester United.

After making a £60m move to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in 2014, many hoped that Di Maria would be able to restore the Red Devils to their former glory. However, that is certainly not how his solitary season in the Premier League panned out, as the Argentine netted just four goals in 32 appearances before being sold by Van Gaal to Paris Saint-German in 2015.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to France Bleu in anticipation of the Champions League meeting between United and PSG in February, Di Maria reflected on his time in Manchester.


He said: "I only stayed for one year. It was not the best time of my career, or rather I was not allowed to spend my best time there. There were complications with the coach at the time. But thank God, I was able to come to PSG and demonstrate again who I was."

With a huge 13-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, PSG will turn their attention to the Champions League when they travel to Old Trafford in early February. After emerging from a tough group which featured the likes of Liverpool and Napoli, fans are hoping that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be able to guide them to that elusive Champions League glory.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

They will face a United side who are yet to taste defeat since hiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their interim manager, and Di Maria recognised that they cannot afford to underestimate the Red Devils.

He added: "We still have matches before facing Manchester. They have changed with their new coach and they have not lost a match. But we must think of ourselves and nothing but ourselves! If we do things well, everything will be fine.

"I think we started the year not so well in the Champions League, but we put the situation right and we finished top of the group.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"It was complicated. Ever since the draw it was said that it would be difficult to reach the round of 16 and we were almost eliminated, but we played a big home game against Liverpool and also against Red Star Belgrade - two big, decisive matches to qualify.

"Now, we must think of ourselves and nothing but ourselves. If we do things well, everything will be fine."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message