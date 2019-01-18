Arsenal Favourite Martin Keown Bemoans Transfer Policy With Club Restricted to January Loan Deals

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has blasted his former club's transfer policy as head coach Unai Emery claims the club will only be able to make loan signings this January transfer window.

Having gone on a 22 match unbeaten run in all competitions earlier in the season, the Gunners have won only three of their last eight matches - prompting calls from supporters to invest in a squad that has fallen six points behind Chelsea in the Premier League race for the top four.

However, Emery claimed last week that the would only be able to bring players in on loan this January, sparking furore among Arsenal supporters and ex-players alike. Coupled with the news of player outgoings, it leaves the Gunners' season in limbo for the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Keown was left bemused by the club's situation, claiming a club of Arsenal's financial stature should be seeking more than just loan acquisitions.

“It’s a very weird situation at Arsenal," the ex-Everton defender said.

“For the club to say they’re only allowed to loan players…This is the sixth-wealthiest club in the world! And we can’t buy a player in this transfer window? I think that’s astonishing!”

Emery has been on the hunt for additions this window, with a deal for Denis Suarez reportedly being worked on. The club's inability to spend money though could hamper any remaining hopes of securing a first top four finish since 2016.

With uncertainty surrounding the club's backroom staff, it remains to be seen whether fresh faces will walk through the doors at the Emirates this month. However, in the mean time, Emery's attention will head towards Saturday, when Arsenal entertain fourth place Chelsea in the Premier League.