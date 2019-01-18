Eric Dier Hands Tottenham Major Boost With Return to Full Training After Appendicitis

By 90Min
January 18, 2019

Tottenham have confirmed that Eric Dier has returned to full training after being out of action since early December with appendicitis.

The England international was an ever-present for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the first half of the season, but missed the busy festive period after falling ill with an appendix issue.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

After undergoing an emergency operation to fix the problem, Spurs have confirmed via their official Twitter account that the 25-year-old has made his return to first-team training.


Ahead of the north London side's Premier League clash with Fulham on Sunday afternoon, Pochettino played down suggestions that Dier could be ready to go straight into the starting line-up, but confirmed that he could feature as a substitute.

He said (as quoted by Football.London): "No, maybe he is going to be on the bench, but he still needs to recover his fitness.”

With Dier missing over a month's worth of football, and Harry Kane now expected to be out until early March, Pochettino acknowledged that Spurs' growing injury list would prove to be a challenge.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

He added: "It's true that it's a challenge. We try to be positive, we try to make sure the squad see we're not affected. That is so important. The reality is that we are not affected. Of course we are affected when some players are injured, but the number one and number 25 we are affected in the same way.

"Of course it's a good possibility to show that we are stronger, that with different circumstances we can cope and play well."

