Juventus returns to Italy after an Italian Super Cup triumph in Saudi Arabia, hosting Chievo Verona in Turin on Monday.

Fresh off edging AC Milan 1-0 on Cristiano Ronaldo's goal, Juventus turns its focus back to padding its lead atop the Serie A table, where it currently has a six-point edge over Napoli with a game in hand.

Chievo, meanwhile, sits dead last in the table with just one victory on the season. It came in the club's last game–a 1-0 win over 19th-place Frosinone–but securing even a point in Turin would be considered a massive surprise, even with Juventus's travels over the last week.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app.