How to Watch Juventus vs. Chievo: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Juventus vs. Chievo in Serie A on Monday, January 21.

By Avi Creditor
January 21, 2019

Juventus returns to Italy after an Italian Super Cup triumph in Saudi Arabia, hosting Chievo Verona in Turin on Monday.

Fresh off edging AC Milan 1-0 on Cristiano Ronaldo's goal, Juventus turns its focus back to padding its lead atop the Serie A table, where it currently has a six-point edge over Napoli with a game in hand.

Chievo, meanwhile, sits dead last in the table with just one victory on the season. It came in the club's last game–a 1-0 win over 19th-place Frosinone–but securing even a point in Turin would be considered a massive surprise, even with Juventus's travels over the last week.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message