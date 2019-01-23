Former Man Utd Ace Wes Brown Compares Lindelöf to Vidić as Defender Thrives Under Solskjær

Former Manchester United ace Wes Brown has compared Victor Lindelöf to former Red Devils star Nemanja Vidić, claiming that the Sweden international was following a similar path of gradually adapting to the English game.

Lindelöf joined United from Benfica last season, and struggled to establish himself in the first team during José Mourinho's fractious reign at Old Trafford. However, the 24-year-old has come on leaps and bounds of late, flourishing under the guidance of new caretaker boss and club icon Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Brown, speaking exclusively for bookmaker comparison platform YPC, said: "Lindelöf has started to understand what it takes in English football, it was similar to Vidić adapting to the English game. It’s difficult and different adjusting to the league, and moving to a new country. It’s quicker and stronger in certain areas and sometimes it takes time to adjust.





"I never thought he was bad, but he’s started to understand more and taken everything in, you can now see the class coming out. It’s a shame United haven’t been able to find a regular centre back partnership due to injuries. There’s not been a partnership you can say has took off yet, where you can see it stick.

"Solksjaer will try to find out who is the best partnership and the defenders will all be fighting for places, which is good for the team.”





The ex-Sunderland defender also backed Marcus Rashford to eventually became an Old Trafford legend, stating: "If Rashford stays for the next ten years at Man United he will 100% go down as a legend. Anyone that contributes to the team at that level, and if he continues the way he plays he will be remembered as a great.

“He was absolutely brilliant when he burst on to the scene, and the second season can always be hard. But now he’s knuckled down again and I know he works really hard, and he’s getting his rewards. He’s got great feet, he’s fast, strong and has started to put the ball in the back of the net. He’s getting better and better, which is great for United fans.”

In other news, former United star Zlatan Ibrahimović has claimed that Paul Pogba and Mourinho's relationship broke down due to a lack of mutual confidence between the pair. The towering forward said that neither individual truly believed in the others' ability, and that Pogba would continue to thrive in the post-Mourinho era.