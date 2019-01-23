WATCH: USMNT's Tim Weah Scores in Second Straight Match for Celtic

Days after opening his account in the Scottish FA Cup, he scored his first goal in the Premiership against St. Mirren on Wednesday.

By Avi Creditor
January 23, 2019

U.S. men's national team rising star Tim Weah is off to a prolific start to his loan spell at Celtic, scoring in his second straight appearance with the Scottish power.

Days after opening his account in the Scottish FA Cup, he scored his first goal in the Premiership against St. Mirren on Wednesday.

Like he did to cap the scoring Saturday against third-tier Airdrieonians, Weah got in behind the defense and delivered a first-time, low finish to beat the goalkeeper and seal a 4-0 victory. 

The 18-year-old Weah is on loan for the rest of the season with Celtic, getting an opportunity for the playing time that wasn't afforded to him at a star-laden PSG side. He came on in the 69th minute against Airdrieonians before scoring in the 83rd on Saturday and had a similar impact on Wednesday, entering in the 64th and scoring in the 86th.

Celtic's next match comes Saturday at home against Hamilton Academical. 

