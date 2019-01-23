U.S. men's national team rising star Tim Weah is off to a prolific start to his loan spell at Celtic, scoring in his second straight appearance with the Scottish power.

Days after opening his account in the Scottish FA Cup, he scored his first goal in the Premiership against St. Mirren on Wednesday.

Like he did to cap the scoring Saturday against third-tier Airdrieonians, Weah got in behind the defense and delivered a first-time, low finish to beat the goalkeeper and seal a 4-0 victory.

2 Games. 2 Goals.



🇺🇸 Tim Weah has started his Celtic loan on 🔥🔥 (via @celticfc) pic.twitter.com/1Gazw0r29N — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 23, 2019

The 18-year-old Weah is on loan for the rest of the season with Celtic, getting an opportunity for the playing time that wasn't afforded to him at a star-laden PSG side. He came on in the 69th minute against Airdrieonians before scoring in the 83rd on Saturday and had a similar impact on Wednesday, entering in the 64th and scoring in the 86th.

Celtic's next match comes Saturday at home against Hamilton Academical.