Liverpool FC is now on SI TV.

Sports Illustrated is proud to announce an exclusive content-sharing agreement with the illustrious, Premier League-leading English club that will bring hundreds of hours of Liverpool content to SI's streaming television network.

What exactly does that entail? As the 18-time English champions chase their first top-flight championship since 1990 buoyed by the best start in club history, every Liverpool game in all competitions will be able to be viewed in its entirety on the service on a same-day delayed basis. The games won’t be live, but SI TV will be the only U.S. streaming channel where you can see all of LFC’s matches in one place, simplifying the fractured American soccer rights landscape.

Every Mohamed Salah goal, every Alisson Becker save, every Virgil van Dijk tackle. All available on SI TV.

The agreement also features access to classic LFC matches, original club documentaries, behind-the-scenes video, in-depth interviews and more.

Appearing on the service right now: It starts not only with Liverpool’s 4-3 home victory over Crystal Palace from last Saturday, but also another 4-3 Anfield thriller — the April 3, 1996 match against Newcastle that was voted the Premier League’s best match of the first decade. And with another trip to Old Trafford on the horizon, rewatch the Reds' stunning March 14, 1999, 4-1 victory over Manchester United that featured a Fernando Torres hat trick. And many more are still to come.

The LFC programming underscores SI’s commitment to soccer and will complement the channel's existing soccer offerings, such as acclaimed documentary series ‘Exploring Planet Fútbol’ and weekly studio show ‘Planet Fútbol’, both featuring SI’s renowned soccer expert, Grant Wahl. SI TV also features award-winning original sports movies, documentaries and classic TV shows.

