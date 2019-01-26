Real Madrid Handed Huge Injury Boost as Gareth Bale Returns to Training Ahead of Espanyol Clash

Real Madrid have been given a huge boost ahead of their La Liga clash with Espanyol after it was revealed Gareth Bale returned to first team training on the eve of the clash.

The Welshman was forced off through injury at half time during Real's 2-2 draw with Villarreal in their first game of 2019, and he hasn't featured in any of Madrid's last six games as a result. His absence has coincided with a run of Real losing two of their last six games, although Santiago Solari has finally been given some promising news.



Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

According to The Sun , Bale returned to first team training on the eve of Madrid's La Liga clash against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday night, and is also in line to start the game, should Solari wish to risk playing him.

This will be music to fans ears having seen their side struggle all season long in what has been a pretty disastrous few months for one of the world's biggest clubs. They currently sit 10 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona in fourth place, and have already lost six of their first 20 league games this campaign.



Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Their fortunes will have to change soon if they are to stand any chance of catching Barcelona, and with the likes of Bale, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio and Keylor Navas all set to return from their respective injuries in the coming weeks, fans will be feeling slightly more optimistic heading into a congested second half to the season.