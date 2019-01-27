Real Madrid will go head-to-head with Espanyol in a La Liga contest on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Real Madrid currently sits in third place in La Liga standings with 36 points, five points behind second-pace Atletico Madrid and 10 points behind league-leading Barcelona. The team enters Sunday's matchup following a 4–2 win over Girona in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Espanyol is coming off a 1–1 draw against Real Betis on Thursday in Copa del Rey play. The team enters the weekend 13th in La Liga's table with 24 points.

See how to watch Sunday's match below.

How to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m.

TV channel: beIN Sports USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

