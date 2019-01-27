How to Watch Espanyol vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Espanyol vs. Real Madrid on Sunday, Jan. 27.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 27, 2019

Real Madrid will go head-to-head with Espanyol in a La Liga contest on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Real Madrid currently sits in third place in La Liga standings with 36 points, five points behind second-pace Atletico Madrid and 10 points behind league-leading Barcelona. The team enters Sunday's matchup following a 4–2 win over Girona in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. 

Espanyol is coming off a 1–1 draw against Real Betis on Thursday in Copa del Rey play. The team enters the weekend 13th in La Liga's table with 24 points.

See how to watch Sunday's match below. 

How to watch the match: 

Time2:45 p.m.

TV channel: beIN Sports USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message