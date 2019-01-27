Liverpool Fans Face Prospect of Paying Over £6,000 to See Potential Title-Winning Match

A ticket for Liverpool's final game of the Premier League season is one of the hottest in football, with a variety of ticket resale sites charging absolutely astonishing prices for a ticket.

Liverpool's fixture on 12th May could potentially see them end their 29-year wait without a league title and lift their first Premier League trophy. Ticketing agencies have seen an opportunity to utilise Reds fans' desperation to be at that game by charging up to £6,000 for a single ticket.

Livefootballtickets.com, a ticket agency based in Madrid, are charging £11,900 for two tickets to the final game against Wolves in the Longside Lower KK section of Anfield – and the price excludes any hospitality and fees.





This occurrence has been replicated on a large amount of secondary ticket purchasing websites around all of Europe, Asia and the USA where the club have a large amount of followers.





Liverpool's two games prior to the Wolves game against Huddersfield and Chelsea are also being advertised for extraordinary prices, a single seat against Chelsea will cost approximately £1,170 while a pair of tickets for Huddersfield to cost fans around £2,000.

It comes as no surprise, but Liverpool have no authority over the prices secondary sites charge – although the club has the ability to take legal action if any fan is caught selling their season tickets.





The Mirror quote an industry employee saying: "Liverpool v Wolves is the big ticket in football because fans want to be there, especially if Liverpool are going for the title on the last day, fans from overseas are willing to pay anything to be there if history is made.

He continued by saying: "Of course, it's a gamble for fans. Liverpool may not even be in contention for the Premier League come May, if they've a blip and fall away people will have spent thousands for a ticket worth face value but that's the game."

Any big occasion has the ability to attract a crowd willing to pay big amounts to be a part of the experience, and the moment Liverpool could potentially lift their first Premier League title is something every Reds fan will want to experience at Anfield.

These prices may still rise depending on Liverpool's form and likeliness of winning the league along with the demand for tickets. The more fans willing to spend the amount advertised, the more exclusive the ticket becomes.