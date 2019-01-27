Milan vs Napoli Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

In a repeat of Saturday's Serie A fixture, Milan will again be hosting Napoli in the Coppa Italia quarter final. After a 0-0 draw on the weekend, both teams will be looking for a more decisive result in the first leg of this cup tie.

With Milan's signing of hot prospect Krzysztof Piątek and Napoli holding onto key players such as Allan and Koulibaly, the match will be an exciting and hotly contested affair.

How to Watch

Team News

Milan are without Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia, Mattia Caldara, Cristian Zapata and Pepe Reina, as well as Gonzalo Higuain – on account of the Argentine playing for Chelsea now. However, Piatek is likely to play, after taking to the pitch in the last 20 minutes of Milan's recent league game against Napoli.





Napoli will be at full strength, and Ancelotti is likely to play both Allan and Hamšík, who both missed Saturday's game.

Predicted Lineups





AC Milan Donnarumma; Musacchio, Rodríguez, Romagnoli, Calabria; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu. Napoli Meret; Malcuit, Albiol, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Ruiz, Zielinski ;Insigne, Milik, Mertens.

Milan haven't beaten Napoli since their 2-0 win over the Neapolitans back in December 2014, with the games since then going Napoli's way six times and ending in a draw the other three times, including Saturday's league fixture.





Napoli have also finished ahead of Milan in every Serie A season since the 2011/12 season, finishing an incredible 27 points ahead of Milan in the 2017/18 season.

Recent Form

Napoli have been in strong form as of late, with their last loss coming in the Boxing Day game against Inter. Since then they have beaten Bologna 3-2, Sassuolo 2-0 and Lazio 2-1. They also held Milan to a tight 0-0 draw on Saturday, and Ancelotti will be looking to be more clinical in this game.





Milan have also been in strong form, climbing into the Champions League places after victories over SPAL and Genoa, as well as beating a strong Sampdoria in their last Coppa Italia match. Apart from their 1-0 loss to Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana final, their last league loss was against the young Fiorentina side back in December.





AC Milan Napoli Milan 0-0 Napoli (26/1) Napoli 0-0 Milan (26/1) Milan 2-0 Genoa (21/1) Napoli 2-1 Lazio (20/1) Milan 0-1 Juventus (16/1) Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo (13/1) Milan 2-0 Sampdoria (12/1) Napoli 3-2 Bologna (29/12) Milan 2-1 SPAL (29/12) Napoli 0-1 Inter (26/12)

Prediction

Milan have been improving after their slow start to the season, and new signing Piatek could prove crucial in fixing their goal drought, with Milan's relative weakness in final third of the pitch.

Napoli have looked strong for most of the season, despite a few stumbles, and should continue their impressive play under Ancelotti in this game as well.

With both teams learning from the recent league game, it will be a close game, but Napoli should just about edge out a victory.