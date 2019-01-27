Milan vs Napoli Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

In a repeat of Saturday's Serie A fixture, Milan will again be hosting Napoli in the Coppa Italia quarter final. After a 0-0 draw on the weekend, both teams will be looking for a more decisive result in the first leg of this cup tie.
With Milan's signing of hot prospect Krzysztof Piątek and Napoli holding onto key players such as Allan and Koulibaly, the match will be an exciting and hotly contested affair.
How to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Tuesday 29 January
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|19:45 (GMT)
|Where Is It Played?
|San Siro
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|BT Sport
|AC Milan
|Donnarumma; Musacchio, Rodríguez, Romagnoli, Calabria; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.
|Napoli
|Meret; Malcuit, Albiol, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Ruiz, Zielinski ;Insigne, Milik, Mertens.
Head to Head Record
Recent Form
|AC Milan
|Napoli
|Milan 0-0 Napoli (26/1)
|Napoli 0-0 Milan (26/1)
|Milan 2-0 Genoa (21/1)
|Napoli 2-1 Lazio (20/1)
|Milan 0-1 Juventus (16/1)
|Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo (13/1)
|Milan 2-0 Sampdoria (12/1)
|Napoli 3-2 Bologna (29/12)
|Milan 2-1 SPAL (29/12)
|Napoli 0-1 Inter (26/12)
Prediction
Milan have been improving after their slow start to the season, and new signing Piatek could prove crucial in fixing their goal drought, with Milan's relative weakness in final third of the pitch.
Napoli have looked strong for most of the season, despite a few stumbles, and should continue their impressive play under Ancelotti in this game as well.
With both teams learning from the recent league game, it will be a close game, but Napoli should just about edge out a victory.