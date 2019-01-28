Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has completed his exit from Stamford Bridge by returning home to Spain to join boyhood club Atletico Madrid on loan for the next 18 months.

Morata, who cost Chelsea what was then a club record £60m in the summer of 2017, had struggled to find his best form in England. He was initially linked with a January switch to Sevilla until later agreeing a deal with Atletico instead.

Madrid-born Morata started his career with Atletico when he joined the club's youth ranks at the age of 13 and Los Rojiblancos will hope he can provide an immediate boost as they look to seriously challenge Barcelona for this season's La Liga title.

Upon leaving Atletico after just a couple of years, Morata moved across Madrid to Getafe and eventually went on to join Real Madrid in 2008. He became a star at B team level and went on to make his first team debut in 2010.

Morata began to establish himself more with Real during the 2013/14 season, but a lack of opportunities led him to join Juventus that summer. Two impressive years in Italy saw Morata became a prized asset and Real activated a buyback clause to re-sign him.

Morata proceeded to score 20 goals in all competitions in his sole season back in Spain. But a lack of starts again saw him leave the club in search of more regular opportunities.