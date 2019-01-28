Juventus have confirmed the departure of centre-back Medhi Benatia, as the 31-year-old departs for Al Duhail in Qatar for a fee of €8m.

The Moroccan defender has this season found himself firmly out of favor behind Juve's first-choice duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, and had been widely speculated to be leaving this month, with Arsenal and Manchester United touted as potential destinations throughout the window.

The Serie A leaders confirmed on Monday, however, that he departs for Qatar, and leaves with the club's best wishes.

Since joining from Bayern in 2016, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent a year later, he made 59 appearances in total for Juventus, lifting two Serie A titles and two Italian Cups in the process.

It's not likely that the Old Lady will be sweating his departure too much, however, with Daniele Rugani and Andrea Barzagli available as cover for their first-choice paring.

It's a testament to the depth available to Max Allegri, as his side sit 11 points clear at the top of Serie A, and very much on course for an historic eighth successive title.

They face Atalanta in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, and will look to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League when they travel to Atletico Madrid next month.