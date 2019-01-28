Medhi Benatia Leaves Juventus for Qatar's Al Duhail

Juventus have confirmed the departure of centre-back Medhi Benatia, as the 31-year-old departs for Al Duhail in Qatar for a fee of €8m.

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Juventus have confirmed the departure of centre-back Medhi Benatia, as the 31-year-old departs for Al Duhail in Qatar for a fee of €8m. 

The Moroccan defender has this season found himself firmly out of favor behind Juve's first-choice duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, and had been widely speculated to be leaving this month, with Arsenal and Manchester United touted as potential destinations throughout the window. 

The Serie A leaders confirmed on Monday, however, that he departs for Qatar, and leaves with the club's best wishes. 

Since joining from Bayern in 2016, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent a year later, he made 59 appearances in total for Juventus, lifting two Serie A titles and two Italian Cups in the process. 

It's not likely that the Old Lady will be sweating his departure too much, however, with Daniele Rugani and Andrea Barzagli available as cover for their first-choice paring. 

It's a testament to the depth available to Max Allegri, as his side sit 11 points clear at the top of Serie A, and very much on course for an historic eighth successive title. 

They face Atalanta in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, and will look to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League when they travel to Atletico Madrid next month. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message