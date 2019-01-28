Video: Brazil Legend Ronaldinho Rolls Back the Years With Sensational Beach Soccer Hat-Trick

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho wowed spectators in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, as he scored a stunning hat-trick in Brazil's 11-4 beach soccer thrashing of Japan.

The 38-year-old rolled back the years with a display of pure class, showcasing his trademark tricks and skills in a match that saw Brazil beach soccer icon Jorginho retire from the game after racking up an outrageous goal tally in the sport, netting 315 times in 303 matches for his country.

Posting the video on his official Twitter account, Ronaldinho paid tribute to his teammate, stating: "Much joy in participating in the farewell of this star, a brother that life has given me. Too happy to play with this beach soccer monster! Thanks for the invitation Jorginho!"

Ronaldinho, a real character of the game, was snapped up by Barcelona in 2003, after his stunning performances in the 2002 World Cup, alongside Ronaldo and Rivaldo, saw Seleção lift the iconic trophy. The talismanic forward went on to further glories, winning two La Liga titles and a Champions League, alongside a mountain of individual honours.

In other news, Barcelona target Adrien Rabiot is believed to have turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is believed to have no intentions of joining the north London side, and is still hoping for a move away to either Liverpool, Chelsea, or Barça next summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message