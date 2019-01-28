Video: Brazil Legend Ronaldinho Rolls Back the Years With Sensational Beach Soccer Hat-Trick

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho wowed spectators in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, as he scored a stunning hat-trick in Brazil's 11-4 beach soccer thrashing of Japan.

The 38-year-old rolled back the years with a display of pure class, showcasing his trademark tricks and skills in a match that saw Brazil beach soccer icon Jorginho retire from the game after racking up an outrageous goal tally in the sport, netting 315 times in 303 matches for his country.

Muita alegria em participar da despedida desse craque, um irmão que a vida me deu. Feliz demais em jogar com esse monstro do beach soccer! Obrigado pelo convite Jorginho! 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/9zoHVNBrfi — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) January 27, 2019

Posting the video on his official Twitter account, Ronaldinho paid tribute to his teammate, stating: "Much joy in participating in the farewell of this star, a brother that life has given me. Too happy to play with this beach soccer monster! Thanks for the invitation Jorginho!"

Ronaldinho, a real character of the game, was snapped up by Barcelona in 2003, after his stunning performances in the 2002 World Cup, alongside Ronaldo and Rivaldo, saw Seleção lift the iconic trophy. The talismanic forward went on to further glories, winning two La Liga titles and a Champions League, alongside a mountain of individual honours.

In other news, Barcelona target Adrien Rabiot is believed to have turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is believed to have no intentions of joining the north London side, and is still hoping for a move away to either Liverpool, Chelsea, or Barça next summer.