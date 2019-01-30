Crystal Palace Manager Roy Hodgson Warns Premier League Suitors That Scott Dann Is Going Nowhere

January 30, 2019

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has addressed the rumours surrounding centre-back Scott Dann, insisting the defender is off limits.


Although several Premier League clubs such as Fulham have registered an interest in the 31-year-old, the Eagles' gaffer is not entertaining the news.

Speaking ahead of Crystal Palace's match against Southampton on Wednesday, as quoted by The Sun, he said: “Why on earth we would want to let one of our centre-halves go and leave ourselves with an enormous shortage of talent and competition in an area like that, I don’t really understand.


“We’re not in a position where we can let players go. We’ve let eight go since the summer, we’ve trimmed down enormously. We’re not looking to move players out. If anything, we’ve got a vacancy for someone to come in if the right man turns up.”


Palace are set to take on Ralph Hasenhuttl's invigorated Southampton side, a critical game which has both teams looking for points in an attempt to gain some breathing room ahead of the relegation zone.

Despite the importance surrounding the match Hodgson has played down its significance, claiming that there are still many points up for grabs. 


“It’s too early to start talking about six-pointer games. There are 15 matches left to play, that’s an awful lot of football," he added.


“You should keep your powder dry when it comes to discussing six-pointer games for the final four or five games of the season, when it’s obvious what can happen.”

The news of Palace's goalkeepers Wayne Hennessey and Vicente Guaita have returned to training will come as a big boost to Hodgson, who now has a near-full squad to select from as the Eagles are determined to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

