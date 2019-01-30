Everton Manager Marco Silva Claims His Side 'Deserved' the Win Despite Unconvincing Performance

Marco Silva has hailed Everton's 1-0 win away to Huddersfield Town, praising his team for how they managed the game and held on for victory despite having Lucas Digne sent off during the second half.

The Portuguese manager - who has been under fire from a few sections of Everton fans - has expressed his relief at the win, stating that whilst the performance was not quite at the expected standard, the win ultimately is all that matters.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"It's an important result for us," Silva said via Sky Sports.

"When you win away it's always important but it wasn't a fantastic performance. Sometimes you have to win games with character and personality.

"We started the game well and the game was under control. I told the players to try to score the second goal at the start of the second half, which is the right solution but we kept a good balance.

"With 25 minutes with 10 players it's always tough, and we've achieved three points that our players deserve."

FULL-TIME Huddersfield 0-1 Everton



Richarlison's third minute strike proves to be the winner as Everton hold on at the John Smith's stadium #HUDEVE pic.twitter.com/2kwpJ0ZYn6 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 29, 2019

The Everton boss also expressed his pleasure at his side's ability to nullify their hosts to defend their slender advantage over the Premier League's bottom club. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford only made two saves of note during the game, stopping Aaron Mooy and Elias Kachunga on two separate occasions in the second half.

Silva added: "After the red card, we had to be more compact, and we did that. They had one direct free-kick and one header but they didn't have any other chances to equalise. For that we deserved the three points."

John Early/GettyImages

The omission of Idrissa Gueye from the Everton squad was also a topic of discussion after the game, with the 29-year-old midfielder heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park.

Silva said about Gueye's future: "I have tried to have all the information to give you [on Gueye] to be honest with you now, and the information I have at this moment is that there's nothing new."

Silva clarified however that it was an injury behind the player's absence for Tuesday's win, rather than the player being unsettled.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"I spoke with our board before I came here and there's nothing new. Gana is not playing today because he had a minor problem in his groin, and there's nothing more to say about it," he remarked.

Everton face Wolves at home in their next Premier League game on Saturday, as they will look to build on the victory to find some much needed consistency and ease the pressure on Silva.