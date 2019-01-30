Rafael Benitez Ecstatic After Newcastle Shock Manchester City to Move Five Points Clear of Drop Zone

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez was full of praise for his team's performance after they came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 and move five points clear of the relegation zone. 

The quickest goal of the Premier League so far, after just 24 seconds from Sergio Aguero, gave City the lead but Newcastle claimed all three points thanks to second-half goals from Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie. 

Victory on Tuesday night means that the Magpies are now five points clear of 18th placed Cardiff City. 

Speaking to BBC Sport, Benitez said: "It feels really good. We didn't just win, we won against a very good team. Everyone wanted to see how long we could defend without conceding but we did within the first minute but everyone reacted well.

"We tried to counter-attack and score when we could. I am really pleased with the players and the fans behind the team. To get three points this way... The players played for the shirt, the fans and for everyone. They give everything every game and the fans appreciate that. They work very hard so it's important they carry on doing the same.

"The goal we conceded was not in the plan! But we tried to stick with the plan and continue until the end. Matt Ritchie enjoys taking penalties. In training he is quite good so we were confident. He did well.

"The main thing is to stick together and we did it. People weren't expecting a win against Man City but everyone was thinking of what they had to do for the team. Everyone should be pleased."

Having shocked the champions, Newcastle will be hoping to claim another big scalp in their fixture, which sees them travel to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, with kick-off at 12:30 GMT. 

