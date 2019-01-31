Alisson Reveals Why He Didn't Watch Champions League Final & His Reasons for Liverpool Move

Alisson Becker has admitted he couldn't bare to watch last season's Champions League final after Roma were knocked out, but has claimed the heartbreak pushed him to make the switch to Liverpool.

The custodian has been a hit on Merseyside since his then world record move from the Italian side, proving himself a crucial cog in the Reds' push for Premier League glory this campaign.

But, in an interview with BT Sport, the Brazilian admitted it was Liverpool's European run that ultimately made him complete the move, even though he couldn't face watching the final against Real Madrid at the time.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The 26-year-old explained: “I did not watch the game! It was a very important game to watch but we [Roma] had made it so far that it was too frustrating to watch, so some of us decided not to.

“I was also preparing for the World Cup at that time, so I was probably training. I ended up not watching it. After the World Cup, I did start to ponder about what I could achieve here [at Liverpool].

“I started to study the club and when it got more official and [Jurgen] Klopp called me, he explained the whole project to me which, without a doubt, influenced my decision greatly.”

And, speaking on his new gaffer, Alisson exulted: “His transparency is what makes him who he is. He is passionate for football, he has a great desire for victory and winning titles, and has always fought excellent campaigns.

“He was a champion with Dortmund, he made it to the final of the Champions League and did the same here. Unfortunately, they were not able to win the title but he is a very passionate man."

Becker also spoke up on his lowest moment in a Liverpool shirt so far, the mistake against Leicester City, and how he bounced back.

He said: "It was an awful moment, but it didn't shake me. The difference is how you behave after you've made an error.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“I took the error well, I continued with my confidence and in some moments, I took fewer risks than what I may have taken in that particular game, and I worked on trust as to not go too far."