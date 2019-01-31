Arsenal to Miss Out on Yannick Carrasco Signing as Chinese Club Take Winger Off the Transfer Market

Arsenal look set to miss out on the signing of Yannick Carrasco from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang on deadline day after he was taken off of the transfer market by the club.

The Gunners have shortlisted a number of players this month but as things stand only Barcelona's Denis Suárez looks likely to walk through the doors in north London, having arrived on Wednesday to complete his medical.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Former Atlético Madrid forward Carrasco, along with Inter's Ivan Perišić, was one of the club's main attacking targets ahead of the window and they've supposedly remained in contact with the Belgium international throughout the month.

Carrasco has also been linked with AC Milan, and a representative involved in those negotiations, Federico Pastorello, has since confirmed that Dalian Yifang are refusing to let their star player leave the club this month.

"Dalian Yifang have taken Yannick Carrasco off the market," Pastorello told Sky Sport Italia. "It's very unlikely he'll move, as Dalian Yifang have formally taken him off the market.

Carrasco to Arsenal off. Player part fine but loan fee offer far too low to suggest recent interest was as serious as it seemed early Jan. Better offer from another club (reportedly AC Milan) & Dalian Yifang were offered replacement but reluctant so set to stay in China #AFC #ACM — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 31, 2019

"His name could be back in the headlines over the summer. There were some shows of interest from Italy, but we never went beyond that."

There have been some rumours that even though Suárez will be announced at the club on Thursday, Arsenal could still look to bring Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku to the Emirates before the transfer deadline closes.

KARIM JAAFAR/GettyImages

The 21-year-old is naturally a midfielder but Emery appears convinced of Nkunku's versatility and is still keen on reuniting with his former midfielder from the French capital.