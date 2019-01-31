Crystal Palace Confirm Loan Signing of Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who will join the Eagles on loan until the end of the season.

The Belgium international joined the Blues back in 2016, but failed to break into the first team after facing strong competition from ferocious forward Diego Costa. Batshuayi was eventually loaned out to Borussia Dortmund for half a season, before joining Valencia at the start of the current campaign.

Na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na... pic.twitter.com/jGZCb61vV8 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 1, 2019

The south London side took to their official Twitter page to announce the deal, stating:

"Michy Batshuayi has joined Crystal Palace on a loan deal until the end of this season. The Belgian international striker has been on loan at Valencia this season, but in a late deadline day move has made the switch to south London as part of an agreement with his parent club Chelsea."





In a statement released by the club, chairman Steve Parish stated his admiration for the forward:

“This is a fantastic signing for Crystal Palace. Michy is a player we’ve long admired, and I’m delighted that we’ve finally managed to get him in a red and blue shirt. He will be a magnificent addition to our squad.”

The 25-year-old will be looking to kickstart his career again, with a view to either impressing in the Premier League and starting for the Blues next season, or securing a permanent move to Roy Hodgson's side. Batshuayi score just three goals during in 23 games for Valencia, but will be hopeful of recapturing the form he found at BVB, where he scored nine goals in 14 games.