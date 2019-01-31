Marouane Fellaini Pictured at Airport & Passes Medical Ahead of Man Utd Exit to China

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has (seemingly) revealed on Instagram that he is travelling to China to finalise a move to Shandong Luneng.

The Belgian international passed a medical yesterday and is expected to sign for the Chinese Super League side later today, calling time on his Old Trafford career.

Since former manager Jose Mourinho's departure from United in December, Fellaini has struggled to make any impression on interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, featuring just twice in the last nine matches for the club.

David Aliaga / MB Media/GettyImages

With the likes of Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic all ahead of the 31-year-old in the pecking order, the midfielder's representatives made contact with Shandong Luneng about a possible deal earlier this week and has agreed a contract which will see him pocket considerably more than his current £140,000 per week wages.

Any doubts surrounding a late twist with the transfer were cooled by Fellaini himself who posted on Instagram a picture (which was re-posted on Twitter by journalist Samuel Luckhurst) of him and his family at the airport with the caption "Let's go."

The Belgian has experienced a mixed period of success at United since signing in 2013 for £27m from Everton for former boss David Moyes.

A poor start to his Red Devils career saw him fail to reproduce the levels of performance that he had demonstrated during his time with the Toffees as he failed to score in the Premier League during his debut season.

Despite being limited to sporadic appearances in recent seasons, Fellaini did play a role in helping United win the FA Cup in 2016 as well as the Carabao Cup and Europa League in 2017.