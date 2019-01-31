Paris Saint-Germain Plan Deadline Day Swoop for Willian as Cover for Injured Neymar

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain are planning a deadline day swoop for Chelsea winger Willian, as a replacement for his injured compatriot Neymar. 

The Parisians have just discovered their €220m Brazilian forward is set for a three-month spell on the sidelines, and will miss both legs of their upcoming Champions League tie with Manchester United, after suffering a metatarsal fracture in a French Cup game.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, the French champions have set their sights on Chelsea's Willian as the best answer to this temporary hole in their starting lineup. 

PSG were also reported to be coveting Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil for the position, but the Gunner ultimately rejected the chance to join them on loan. And, though Willlian has just 18 months left on his current deal with the Blues, they are expected to rebuff any advances on their player in this window. 

As with Ozil, the Chelsea man is an ideal candidate for the French side, thanks to his elligibility in the Champions League.

The club have also stood firm in their stance on precocious winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, having rejected several lucrative offers from Bayern Munich, and ignored the 18-year-old's transfer request. 

Borussia Dortmund wide-man Christian Pulisic will arrive in west London this summer, after agreeing a deal to do so in this window, but his extra presence in the flanks may well be countered by the exit of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. 

Thus the need to keep all their options open for now. The 30-year-old Brazil international, who has made the most appearances for the Selecao since the 2014 Copa America (with 53), has previously garnered interest from Barcelona and several Chinese Super League teams, though the Pensioners have never wavered in their desire to keep him in their ranks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message