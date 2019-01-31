Real Madrid 'Refusing to Give Up' in £100m Pursuit of Man Utd Star Marcus Rashford

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Real Madrid are eager to complete a £100m move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who is expected to hold talks with his club in the summer over a new contract.

The England international has been in sizzling form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring five Premier League goals in his last seven appearances, and appears to have won the main striker role from Romelu Lukaku.

According to the Sun, while Anthony Martial has agreed a new five-year deal, Rashford wants to wait before making any decisions on his future, alerting Los Blancos who still believe they can make a swoop to sign the prodigy.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Rashford was reportedly unhappy under Jose Mourinho's regime at Old Trafford and was open to a switch abroad, but while the 21-year-old's outlook has improved under Solskjaer, Real have kept lines of communication with Rashford's entourage open.

United are planning on giving Rashford a significant pay rise, with the Sun's report claiming his wages could move to £200,000-a-week, up from his current £60,000 deal, but Madrid are willing to offer £250,000.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Rashford still remains keen on staying at United for the foreseeable future but, with Madrid possibly eyeing a new striker in the summer, news of the La Liga giants' interest may be a worry for the Red Devils.

Rashford's form has been a key factor in United closing the gap between themselves and top-four hopefuls Arsenal and Chelsea, with just two points separating Solskjaer's side from the aforementioned duo.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Following their 2-2 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday, United take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Sunday before a trip to Fulham.

