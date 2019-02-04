Arsenal Women's Legend Alex Scott Rips Into Stephan Lichtsteiner Following Defeat to Man City

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Ex-Arsenal Women's defender Alex Scott has laid into Stephan Lichtsteiner's performance against Man City on Sunday, claiming he simply 'was not good enough' during the 3-1 defeat.

Lichtsteiner - who was starting his seventh Premier League game of the season - was part of a Gunners back five that conceded three goals, all scored by Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. 

Despite a number of poor performances from those in red, Scott didn't hesitate to single out the ex-Juventus right-back for his display. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports following the game, Scott claimed the Swiss defender looked off the pace and questioned his tactical awareness. The 35-year-old was caught out for Aguero's second goal which regained the lead for City, just minutes before the interval.

She said: "It was the reading of the game defensively, Lichtsteiner looked off the pace.

"He doesn't know whether to go and close the ball down, he doesn't know whether to drop. In that first half, Laporte had time to chest the ball, bring the ball down and Lichtsteiner is backing away rather than going to close balls down in his own penalty area." 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

2007 Women's Champions League winner Scott went on to add that Lichtsteiner was the 'weak link' in the Arsenal team, requiring winger Alex Iwobi to help nullify City's attack down the right-hand side:

"Lichtsteiner I have to say, wasn't good enough today, and you can see with Iwobi starting to help double up down that area because that was the weak link," Scott added.

The Gunners signed Lichtsteiner from Juventus in the summer on a free transfer, with many hoping he would provide the much needed experience to a shaky Arsenal back four. However, some poor performances and the form of Hector Bellerin have limited him to just 11 Premier League appearances under Emery. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message