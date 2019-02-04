Napoli Icon Marek Hamsik Contract Details Revealed as Slovakian Closes in on Big-Money China Move

Napoli midfielder Marek Hamšík is on the brink of completing a €20m transfer to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, which will see him earn a staggering €9m per year.

The Slovakia international has been with the Serie A side since 2007, and has gone on to become the club's all-time record goalscorer (with 121 goals) and their all-time top appearance holder (520 matches).





Having starred for over a decade in Naples, the 31-year-old is now preparing for a new challenge in the highly lucrative Chinese Super League.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

According to CalcioMercato, Hamšík will fly to China on Monday as he completes the move to his new side. Napoli will receive €15m upfront for their player, followed up by bonuses totalling as much as €5m depending on Dalian Yifang's fortunes this season.

The report also said the player, who will pocket as much as €25,000 a day in China, issued a statement translating as "Here in Naples I leave my heart".

Napoli currently sit second in Serie A, having picked up an impressive 51 points from 22 matches. However, Juventus - who have won the league for the last seven seasons - continue to look unstoppable, and are currently nine points clear at the top of the table, with their unbeaten league record still firmly intact.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

While fans of Gli Azzurri will no doubt be devastated to lose their talismanic midfielder, the side still have a number of top quality players: academy product Lorenzo Insigne has been on blistering form against this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists, while defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been a rock in the heart of their resolute backline.

In other news, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti praised his side for their response to last week's Coppa Italia exit to AC Milan, after they bounced back with a 3-0 Serie A win over Sampdoria on Saturday. The former Chelsea manager claimed his team had been playing quality football all season, and that Saturday's victory was an admirable response to their midweek setback.