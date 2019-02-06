Napoli Calls Off Marek Hamsik's Move to China Over Breakdown in Talks

By 90Min
February 06, 2019

Napoli have postponed the sale of midfielder Marek Hamsik to Dalian Yifang after failing to agree upon financial terms with the Chinese Super League side.

Hamsik was expected to leave the club sooner rather than later but the Serie A club have revealed he will remain for the foreseeable future after negotiations over method of payment fell through.

Napoli revealed the news via Twitter, stating: "The Napoli football team has decided to postpone the sale of Marek Hamsik to the Chinese team because the methods of payment of the agreed figure do not coincide with the agreements previously reached #ForzaNapoliSempre."

Reports previously emerged stating Hamsik was set for a major pay rise, with Dalian Yifang offering the Slovakia international a salary of €9m per year. However, it looks like his departure will now be put on hold until the end of the season.

Hamsik is seen as an icon at Napoli, having scored 121 goals in 520 appearances for I Partenopei. He has also won two Coppa Italia competitions with Napoli, as well as a Supercoppa Italiana, but a Serie A win has eluded him since joining the club in 2007.

Dalian Yifang currently boast former Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco and Argentina international Nicolas Gaitan as squad members and are looking to improve upon their 11th placed finish in the 2018 season.

