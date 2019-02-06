Napoli have postponed the sale of midfielder Marek Hamsik to Dalian Yifang after failing to agree upon financial terms with the Chinese Super League side.

Hamsik was expected to leave the club sooner rather than later but the Serie A club have revealed he will remain for the foreseeable future after negotiations over method of payment fell through.

Napoli revealed the news via Twitter, stating: "The Napoli football team has decided to postpone the sale of Marek Hamsik to the Chinese team because the methods of payment of the agreed figure do not coincide with the agreements previously reached #ForzaNapoliSempre."

Il Calcio Napoli ha deciso di soprassedere alla cessione di Marek Hamsik ai cinesi poiché le modalità di pagamento della cifra pattuita non collimano con gli accordi precedentemente raggiunti #ForzaNapoliSempre — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) February 6, 2019

Reports previously emerged stating Hamsik was set for a major pay rise, with Dalian Yifang offering the Slovakia international a salary of €9m per year. However, it looks like his departure will now be put on hold until the end of the season.

Hamsik is seen as an icon at Napoli, having scored 121 goals in 520 appearances for I Partenopei. He has also won two Coppa Italia competitions with Napoli, as well as a Supercoppa Italiana, but a Serie A win has eluded him since joining the club in 2007.

Dalian Yifang currently boast former Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco and Argentina international Nicolas Gaitan as squad members and are looking to improve upon their 11th placed finish in the 2018 season.