LA Galaxy to Unveil David Beckham Statue Before March Season Opener

The statue is believed to be the first such honor awarded by an MLS team.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 07, 2019

David Beckham will be getting his own statue at the LA Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park.

According to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle, the LA Galaxy will unveil a statue of Beckham prior to the team's season opener against the Chicago Fire on March 2. News of the statue's construction was revealed to season-ticket holders in a mailed package. The statue, the first such honor for an MLS player, will be positioned near the main entrance to the venue. 

Beckham joined the MLS in 2007 after previously starring for Manchester United and Real Madrid. During his years at Old Trafford, he won 12 total trophies, including a UEFA Champions League title in 1999. Beckham also helped Real Madrid capture a La Liga title in 2007.

After recovering from an injured Achilles, Beckham—alongside Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane—led the Galaxy to Supporters Shield crowns in 2010 and 2011 and MLS Cup wins in 2011 and 2012. He scored 19 goals during his time in LA.

Beckham, currently one of the owners of Inter Miami CF, is expected to attend the unveiling.

