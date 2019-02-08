Isco Out of Madrid Derby With 'Back Pain' Following Tweet About Lack of Chances

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has suffered a back injury in training that means he will be unavailable for the derby against Atletico this Saturday.

The Spanish playmaker has been involved in a public falling out with Santiago Solari following his instalment as Madrid's manager earlier this season. Since Solari's appointment, Isco has played just 189 minutes of La Liga action, out of a possible 1080.

And now, as reported by Spanish football journalist Jose Luis Sanchez, the attacking midfielder is set to miss the weekend's crucial Derbi Madrileño with a back issue sustained in training.

Sanchez claimed: "Isco is out of the derby. He has retired from training with back pain. Will not be summoned by Solari."

News of Isco's injury may raise eyebrows as it comes right after Isco publicly responded to claims that he didn't deserve to be in the Real Madrid team from former Los Blancos player Ruben de la Red

De la Red said: "The players at Real Madrid are all very good and those who aren't up to it are overtaken by their teammates."

In turn, the 26-year-old sent out a tweet responding: "I totally agree with De la Red, but things change when you do not enjoy the same opportunities as your teammates. I still keep working and fighting hard waiting for [the opportunities]. Hala Madrid!"

Isco has made 25 appearances this term across all competitions, although the majority of these have either been from the bench or under former manager Julen Lopetegui. He has registered just four goals and one assist.

This weekend's derby proves to be a key fixture in La Liga's title race this season, with just two points separating Diego Simeone's side in second and Los Blancos in third, with Barcelona currently holding a six-point advantage at the top.



In addition to the absence of Isco, Solari will be without Marcos Llorente, who suffered a groin injury in the midweek Copa del Rey draw with Barcelona.