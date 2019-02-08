La Liga Defender Facing Prison Sentence After Being Arrested in Connection With Extortion Charges

Levante defender Toño is facing a potential prison sentence after he was arrested in connection to his alleged responsibility in the commission of seven crimes, including extortion and threats.

The third Examining Magistrate of Teruel ruled that all seven individuals should face a custodial sentence, with Tono's club Levante releasing a press release outlining their surprise at the judge's verdict.



Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

In the statement , it said: "In relation to the information about the arrest of the player of our first team, Antonio García Aranda 'Toño', given that the judicial proceedings are subject to summary secrecy, Levante UD, without prejudice to how much in the future he may agree, shows his support for the player and his family.

"We do not know the circumstances that have led the examining magistrate to adopt such a measure, for the respect that the footballer deserves in such difficult moments and his presumption of innocence, from the club, for the moment and until there is no more news about the events that are the cause of his detention, he will not make further public statements about this situation."

