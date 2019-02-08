Video: Lionel Messi One-Ups Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in Behind the Scenes Teaser From Pepsi Shoot

Lionel Messi has shown that anything Liverpool's Mohamed Salah can do, the Barcelona talisman can do even better.

The pair have seemingly been involved in a shoot for an upcoming Pepsi advert, with Salah taking to Instagram on Thursday to post a video giving fans a behind the scenes look.

In the short clip, the Egyptian forward can be seen chipping a ball through a black tyre held up on a stand, before proceeding to hold up a can of Pepsi.

The 26-year-old then walks over to the tyre and places the can on top of it, before heading back to his starting position whilst doing some kick-ups, and then knocking the can over with a first-time volley.

Not one to be outdone however, Barcelona forward Messi responded to Salah's post with a video of his own on Friday evening, and turned up the skill and technique up a notch.

With the same tyre and stand setup like in Salah's clip, the Argentine however decides to place a Pepsi bottle on top of the ball and waits for it stay balanced.

After taking a couple of steps back, Messi clips the ball through the tyre like Salah , but perhaps even more impressively than his Liverpool counterpart, gets the Pepsi bottle to do the 'bottle flip' challenge and makes it land perfectly on the ground.



JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then gives the camera a sly smile before walking off, and leaving Salah's feat looking all the more schoolboy.