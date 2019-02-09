How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Atletico Madrid face Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday, Feb. 9.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 09, 2019

Atletico Madrid hosts rival Real Madrid in a La Liga clash on Saturday, Feb. 9. Kickoff from Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. ET.

Real Madrid is coming off a 1-1 draw against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. In La Liga, Real sits in third place with 42 points, just two behind Atletico. Real is coming off a 3–0 win over Alaves in La Liga play.

Atletico lost its last La Liga match to Real Betis, 1–0 and trails first-place Barcelona by six points. 

This season, Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in extra time this past August, and the two drew in their first La Liga matchup in September. 

Here' s how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

