Barcelona Shortlist Lyon Defender Ferland Mendy as Club Eyes Long-Term Successor to Jordi Alba

Barcelona have made Olympique Lyonnais full-back Ferland Mendy one of their top transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window as they look to reinforce a position which is currently being held down by Jordi Alba.





The 23-year-old defender only joined Lyon from AC Le Havre - a team who have produced the likes of Benjamin Mendy, Lassana Diarra and Charles N'Zogbia - in 2017 but he's already established himself as one of Europe's most exciting defensive players.

His rise at the Stade de Lyon over the last 18 months has caught the eye of Barcelona's director of football Eric Abidal, who Mundo Deportivo claim has recommended Mendy to the people in charge of the club's purse strings.





Barça will have the chance to scout Mendy first hand when Champions League football returns later this month, with Lyon set to host the Catalan giants on February 19.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

But Barcelona aren't approaching the summer transfer window with a small list of targets. While Mendy might be Abidal's top choice, the club are also exploring the possibility of signing Atlético Madrid defender Filipe Luís, who will become a free agent at the end of the season.





Luís would be an option for Barcelona while they wait for youth team player Juan Miranda to make the step up into the first team. The 19-year-old has already made four appearances for their senior side, including against Tottenham in the Champions League earlier this season.

Barcelona are also considering entering the race for Real Betis' Junior Firpo, who has heavily been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the Spain Under-21 international isn't a top priority for the club.