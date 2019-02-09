Mark Noble Reveals Leadership Advice He Gave Javier Hernandez Ahead of Crucial Run of Games

Mark Noble has revealed the advice he gave to teammate Javier Hernandez after West Ham's draw with Liverpool, claiming his teammates look up to him given his experience in the game.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the Mexico international in 2017 when he signed for the Hammers from Bayer Leverkusen for around £17m, with the striker scoring 28 goals in 58 Bundesliga appearances for the German side.

Unfortunately, things haven't worked out as well in east London for the 30-year-old so far.



Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Since joining the club, Hernandez has managed just 13 goals in all competitions for West Ham , with his struggles in front of goal coinciding with the Hammers' struggles to move up the Premier League table away from the threat of relegation.





With Marko Arnautovic only recently returning to the first team in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace following his injury troubles it looks as though the Mexican is set to be a key member of Manuel Pellegrini's side heading into a crucial run in to the end of the league season, and Noble has used his initiative to try to encourage and motivate the striker.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Writing for the Evening Standard , Noble opened up about a conversation he had with Hernandez after their hard-fought draw against Liverpool, revealing he told the striker that other members of the squad look up to him given his previous experiences with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

He wrote: “After the Liverpool game, he said to me ‘I’m back on track. We need to find that consistency’.

"That was nice to hear because, as I said to him the other day ‘Chicharito, you have to understand that you’ve been at Manchester United and Real Madrid. Players here at West Ham look to you, they will follow that example’."



Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Hammers fans will certainly hope his conversation with the captain will help inspire Hernandez to break his current goal drought of seven games after he blanked against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.