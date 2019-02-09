Tottenham Plotting £35m Swoop to Beat Liverpool to West Ham Starlet Declan Rice

By 90Min
February 09, 2019

Tottenham could be preparing an audacious £35m summer move for Declan Rice, with the north London club keen to beat the likes of Liverpool to the signature of the West Ham star to bolster their title ambitions next season.

After a year of transfer inactivity, Spurs are reportedly planning to strengthen in the coming summer, with the future of star man Christian Eriksen up in the air. The Dane on has 17 months left on his current contract and has garnered the attention of European powerhouse Real Madrid among others.

Tottenham know they could face a struggle to hold onto Eriksen if the Real Madrid do step up their interest in the playmaker having lost key players to the Spanish giants before. Spurs will demand a sizeable fee for one of their prized assets though and will look to reinvest that money immediately.

And according to the Express, Rice could be the first name on their list of targets this summer. The 20-year-old has stolen headlines with his performances for the Hammers this season and has also attracted the interest of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

West Ham likewise have no plans to sell one of their key stars and have already moved to tie Rice down to a long term contract this season. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Upon signing the deal Rice was quoted as saying: “I’m absolutely delighted to have got the contract done, signed and to commit my future to the Club until 2024. I’ve had the support from the fans, from the players and from the manager and now, to get it done and commit myself to this club is a very special moment.”

Rice also expressed his contentment with his current situation at West Ham, claiming that continuing his development through regular play time was the most important thing at this time in his career.

“I’ve now played 50 games for the first team and I’m progressing week-in, week-out, learning from a top manager and top players. I’m still young, so to put more years on my contract and keep developing here is the best thing for me to do now,” he added.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Manchester United are also believed to be keeping on tabs on Rice. However, the Red Devils' focus this summer appears to be on looking for a marquee centre back signing, with Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano and Kalidou Koulibaly among those linked.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message