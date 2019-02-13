Former Leeds Defender Tony Dorigo States Starlet Jamie Shackleton Has 'Great Future' in the Game

Former Leeds defender Tony Dorigo has insisted that youngster Jamie Shakleton has a bright future ahead after being impressed by the 19-year-old this season.



Shakleton has become another player under the age of 21 years old to break into Marcelo Bielsa’s first team. The versatile youngster has already made three league starts for Leeds as they aim for promotion to the Premier League.



Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Speaking to the LS11LUFC Podcast (Via This is Futbol) Dorigo said: “I saw him [Shackleton] in pre-season and he was playing at right-back despite being a midfielder.”



Dorigo, who made over 170 appearances for Leeds, lauded the youngster’s ability on the ball and claims he regularly puts in good performances for the Whites.



“He looked really good. He’s got a great future in front of him. He’s got great technical ability. Every time he’s come on for Leeds he’s done a great job. He’s knocking on the door, for sure.” Dorigo added.



Shakleton has been deployed in both right back and central midfielder roles in his 18 appearances for the Yorkshire side this season. The starlet has been continually pushing fellow right back Luke Ayling for his spot in the starting XI



Senior Leeds debuts given to players aged 21 or under by Marcelo Bielsa:



Jack Harrison

Jamie Shackleton

Will Huffer

Tyler Roberts

Aapo Halme

Jack Clarke

Leif Davis

Kun Temenuzhkov

Clarke Oduor

Jordan Stevens



Huge belief in youth. Averaging an U22 debut every 3.1 matches👏 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/ce9CVSdgd1 — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) January 20, 2019

Bielsa has overseen the quick progression of many youngsters making their way into the first team since his arrival. Along with Shakleton, Jack Clarke has also has impressed in his debut season at Elland Road. Clarke’s performances has seen him be linked with top six Premier League clubs recently.

Shackleton’s future at the club is looking bright and the youngster could be heading to the Premier League sooner than expected should Leeds continue their fine season form and gain automatic promotion from the Championship .