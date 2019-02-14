Lucien Favre Laments Borussia Dortmund's 'Gift' to Spurs in 0-3 Champions League Loss

By 90Min
February 14, 2019

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre claimed his side provided a 'gift' for Tottenham's opening goal as the current Bundesliga leaders lost the first-leg of their Champions League last 16 tie 3-0

After having the better of the first-half, goals after half-time from Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente secured an emphatic first-leg win for the Premier League side ahead of the second-leg on 5 March. 

Speaking after the game to the club's official website, Favre admitted conceding two minutes after the restart was far from ideal, with the goal leading to a poor second-half display from his side.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"We played well in the first half, enjoyed a few chances and defended well," said Favre. 

"Conceding a minute into the second half is a gift. We shouldn't try and pass the ball there, but rather should hit it long because the opponent is already pushing up to press. 

"We lost the ball and that is exactly what they wanted. The cross came over immediately and led to the opening goal. After that we sometimes played too hastily."

The result at Wembley means Dortmund are currently on a four-game winless run, which has seen them exit the DFB-Pokal in the third round, as well as squander a three-goal lead against Hoffenheim in their last Bundesliga game. 

While Favre is enduring his most difficult spell as BVB manager since his appointment in the summer, the Swiss native is refusing to panic over his side's current form. 

He added: "I'm not at all worried. That's part of the game. You have periods when it's tough and things don't go your way. A point in Frankfurt is okay and drawing 3-3 after leading 3-0 is also part of the game. We have to analyse all this, working harder in order to prevent and correct our mistakes."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message