Lucien Favre Laments Borussia Dortmund's 'Gift' to Spurs in 0-3 Champions League Loss

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre claimed his side provided a 'gift' for Tottenham's opening goal as the current Bundesliga leaders lost the first-leg of their Champions League last 16 tie 3-0.

After having the better of the first-half, goals after half-time from Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente secured an emphatic first-leg win for the Premier League side ahead of the second-leg on 5 March.

Speaking after the game to the club's official website, Favre admitted conceding two minutes after the restart was far from ideal, with the goal leading to a poor second-half display from his side.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"We played well in the first half, enjoyed a few chances and defended well," said Favre.

"Conceding a minute into the second half is a gift. We shouldn't try and pass the ball there, but rather should hit it long because the opponent is already pushing up to press.

"We lost the ball and that is exactly what they wanted. The cross came over immediately and led to the opening goal. After that we sometimes played too hastily."

3 – Dortmund have conceded three @ChampionsLeague goals in the second half for the first time in their history. Flagged. #UCL #THFCBVB — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 13, 2019

The result at Wembley means Dortmund are currently on a four-game winless run, which has seen them exit the DFB-Pokal in the third round, as well as squander a three-goal lead against Hoffenheim in their last Bundesliga game.

While Favre is enduring his most difficult spell as BVB manager since his appointment in the summer, the Swiss native is refusing to panic over his side's current form.

He added: "I'm not at all worried. That's part of the game. You have periods when it's tough and things don't go your way. A point in Frankfurt is okay and drawing 3-3 after leading 3-0 is also part of the game. We have to analyse all this, working harder in order to prevent and correct our mistakes."