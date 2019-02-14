Sergio Ramos Could Be Handed Two-Match Ban After Admitting to Intentional Booking Against Ajax

By 90Min
February 14, 2019

Football's favourite pantomime villain Sergio Ramos could be handed a big slice of karma this week, as reports have emerged claiming he could be handed a two-match ban after purposely earning himself a booking against Ajax. 

Strikes from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio ensured Real Madrid edged a tight 2-1 victory in the first leg of the last-16 tie at the Johan Cruyff arena on Wednesday night, and a seemingly intentional late foul from Ramos earned him a suspension for the second leg, meaning he would be free and clear for any potential quarter-final tie. 

It came as a surprise when he admitted to the intentional offence after the game, telling reporters (via the Mirror): "I would lie if I told you that I did not force the card.

"It is something I had in mind, it is not to underestimate Ajax or think that the tie is already over but I have decided so I can rest in the return, although I will be in the stadium to encourage the team."

It seems he may have put his foot in it, however, and could now have his suspension extended to cover their next two Champions League games, rather than just the second leg. 

While Nacho Fernandez and the lesser-seen Jesus Vallejo offer adequate replacements, it also  means the Galacticos will be a man light for what will likely be a tough, if favourable, second leg at the Bernabeu in two weeks. 

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

They do have two Classicos to contend with between now and then, granted, so it's not likely to be the most pressing concern on their mind.

