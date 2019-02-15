Marc Overmars Suggests Alexis Sanchez Could Leave Man Utd & Return to Arsenal

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

Arsenal legend Marc Overmars has suggested that Alexis Sanchez could bring an end to his tumultuous time with Manchester United and return to Arsenal in the near future.

Since joining United in January 2018, Sanchez has struggled to impress. He has netted just five goals in 37 appearances, and has often found himself on the bench behind the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Overmars, speaking to ADN Deportes, suggested that Arsenal could look to offer Sanchez a way out of Old Trafford. He said: "I have great respect for Alexis, because he did extremely well in Arsenal. I do not know if it was a good decision to leave.


"English football changes you, it turns you around, it took me a step forward. Arsene Wenger arrived a year before me, Dennis Bergkamp made a big impression, it was a fantastic time. I think we changed the history of the club a bit.

"These types of players were very important for Arsenal, because they can take you to the next level. After Alexis, Arsenal tried to sign another player like that, but he was not given, so he could go back to Arsenal."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Sanchez joined United in a swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Emirates Stadium, with both players approaching the end of their contracts at their clubs at the time. The Chilean had been heavily targeted by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, but opted for the red half of Manchester.

However, after a challenging year at the club, Sanchez finds himself the subject of constant transfer speculation.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Overmars' claims will certainly come as exciting news for Arsenal fans, given that Overmars is reportedly on Arsenal's radar in the search for a new director of football. The Dutch icon, who currently works with Ajax, has been instrumental in recruiting the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, who have established themselves as two of the world's most exciting prospects.

He also led the signings of the likes of Christian EriksenToby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez, who have all secured moves to Tottenham Hotspur after excelling with the Eredivisie side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message