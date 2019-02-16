Ian Rush Reveals Conversation With Aaron Ramsey & His Motivation for Joining Juventus

Aaron Ramsey is heading to Italy for a chance to win trophies - according to fellow Welshman and former Juventus forward Ian Rush.

Ramsey has signed a £400,000-a-week deal with the Italian champions and will join up with his new teammates when his current deal with Arsenal runs out this summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The attacking midfielder was happy to stay at the Emirates, but Arsenal pulled their contract offer after Unai Emery felt the club could find a better use of that money.

Ramsey has been a part of multiple FA Cup successes over the course of his career, but his desire for more meaningful silverware is the reason the Welsh international has decided on the Bianconeri.

During his 11 years with Arsenal, Ramsey has yet to see his team make a meaningful push toward a domestic title, something that has surely influenced his decision to go to Juventus.

Will Aaron Ramsey get in to the Juventus starting XI? ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/GyKwgnNkE0 — 90min (@90min_Football) January 10, 2019

When talking with Corriere di Torino this week, as reported by Calciomercato, Rush explained that Ramsey told him in a conversation that he was looking to add some medals to his collection.

Rush said: "He's a fantastic player, a very reserved person, a man of the family. Juventus care a lot about how their players act off the pitch and he's a genuine person, the right man.

"I spoke to him a couple weeks ago, he's always been convinced of this choice because he wants to win trophies and Juve has always been the first choice for this. He believes that they have more chances to win than other teams."