Outrageous Report Claims Jurgen Klopp Has 'Frozen' Talks Over Mohamed Salah & Paulo Dybala Swap Deal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has 'frozen' any talk of a potential swap move involving Mohamed Salah and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

That's the outrageous claim today that follows up on previous stories linking the Reds with an absurd swap deal that would see Juventus offer Dybala and €50m in order to bring Salah to Turin.

Rumours have surfaced in recent weeks suggesting 25-year-old Dybala's relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri is growingly increasingly strained, following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

That has led to suggestions in the Arabic media (via TuttoMercatoWeb) that Liverpool may be prepared to sell Salah in exchange for receiving Dybala. Despite the links, it's almost unfathomable to think that Liverpool would want to part with undoubtedly their most prized asset - particularly as they are on course to win a first Premier League title.

Nevertheless, manager Klopp has reportedly 'frozen' such talks, having become aware of the rumours. It's claimed that the German boss wants to keep Salah focussed on Liverpool's upcoming games both at home and in Europe.

Another proposed exit for former Palermo star Dybala is via the Bundesliga and champions Bayern Munich. The report claims a €75m move could be in the offing as the Bavarians prepare for life after Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Juventus' young star is thought to be unwilling to move to Germany though, despite the report suggesting that a lucrative four-year deal would be in the offing.

What's more likely to happen is that Salah goes nowhere, and neither does Dybala - with Ronaldo's arrival at La Vecchia Signora just a bump in a road for a player who looks destined to enjoy a lengthy, successful spell in Serie A.

Dybala even returned to the Juventus starting line-up on Friday night, scoring the open goal in I Bianconeri's comfortable 3-0 win at the Allianz Stadium.