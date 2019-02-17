Alexis Sanchez Confirms Latest Injury Problem Ahead of Man Utd's FA Cup Clash With Chelsea

Alexis Sanchez has confirmed that he picked up a knock before he came on as a substitute against PSG on Tuesday ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea on Monday.

The Chilean replaced Jesse Lingard during the Champions League encounter in midweek after the England international suffered a hamstring injury, though Sanchez struggled once again to make an impact for the Red Devils after coming on as United lost 0-2.

It had been suggested after the game that Sanchez sustained a problem of his own whilst warming up during the game. The 30-year-old told BBC Sport: “The referee’s assistant, when we had a counter-attack, came flying down the line, and I had my foot there and he crashed into me. Bang.

“And I went back to the dugout and I said to Sergio Romero: ‘I’ve just been whacked and I’m about to go on.’

“I’ve got bruising but that’s not an excuse for not being on my game in the way that I normally am.”

United’s struggles during the first half of the season have been eased under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Paul Pogba among the Red Devils stars to have enjoyed dramatic upturns in form under the former United striker.

“He [Solskjaer] hasn’t spoken to me a great deal about what I have to do on the pitch, but I think I’m an experienced player and I think I know what I need to do and what I shouldn’t do,” Sanchez added.

“I’m a player that, if I’m not in contact with the ball, I lose that spark, and sometimes I want to play in every game. You’re in, you’re out, and I’m used to playing.

“It’s not an excuse because if I go on for 10, 20 minutes, I have to perform because that’s what I’m here for, to make a difference.

“I would like to have brought more joy to the club. Yes, it worries me because I believe in my abilities as a player, I want to show it.”

It remains to be seen whether Sanchez will be fit to face Chelsea on Monday as United travel to Stamford Bridge, but in any case the Chilean would face stiff competition from the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku to get into Solskjaer’s side.