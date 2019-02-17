Five of Newcastle United's Greatest Ever FA Cup Moments

Newcastle United's recent relationship with the FA Cup has been pretty bleak to say the least, with the club failing to reach the quarter finals of the competition for the last thirteen years, suffering notable defeats during that period to lower league opposition such as Oxford United and Stevenage.

Yet during several successful periods in the past, the Magpies were considered as one of the tournament's powerhouses (yes, really), lifting the trophy on six occasions and reaching a total of 13 finals.

With Newcastle being the seventh most successful club in the history of the FA Cup, we have picked five of their greatest moments in the world's oldest and most famous domestic cup competition.

Newcastle Win the Cup for the First Time (1910)

Henry Browne/GettyImages

The 1900's saw the Magpies become a dominant force in English football as they won the old-first division title on three occasions between 1904 and 1909, as the likes of Bill Appleyard and Jimmie Howie fired them to glory in the league.

However, the club's fortunes in the FA Cup saw them suffer from a number of near-misses as they finished runner-up to Aston Villa, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers during this period.

With the arrival of a new decade came new success as in 1910, Newcastle finally diminished their cup demons by defeating Barnsley 2-0 at Goodison Park in a replay of their final following an initial 1-1 draw with the Tykes at Selhurst Park.

Triumphant at Wembley Stadium (1924)



John Gichigi/GettyImages

After winning their first FA Cup on Merseyside, the Tyneside outfit had to wait thirteen years to lift the trophy again, yet on this particular occasion they would be doing so at the newly-built national stadium.



Having hosted its first ever game just one year prior to Newcastle's visit in 1924, Wembley offered an incentive to clubs across England to give their upmost in cup competitions by boasting an alluring stature which was unrivalled by any other stadium at the time.



The Magpies faced Villa in the repeat of the 1905 final and avenged their defeat by scoring two late goals to secure their second ever triumph in front of an attendance of 91,695.

Domestic Cup Dominance in the 1950's

Dennis Oulds/GettyImages

Until the 1950's, no team in English football had really dominated the FA Cup in the 20th century for a significant period of time with the trophy continuously switching hands.

However, following the emergence of legendary forward Jackie Milburn, Newcastle won the competition three times in five years, including back to back triumphs in 1951 and 1952 against Blackpool and Arsenal.

The Magpies' 3-1 FA Cup win in 1955 against Manchester City is, to this day, their last success in the competition. In what was Milburn's third and last cup final appearance, he marked the occasion by scoring one of the fastest goals in the tournament's history, breaking the deadlock after just 45 seconds at Wembley.

A Return to the Final After 25 Years Away (1998)



Getty Images/GettyImages

Following defeat to Liverpool in the 1973 final, Newcastle had to wait an agonising 25 years for another FA Cup trip to Wembley.

Guided by manager Kenny Dalglish, the Magpies defeated Sheffield United 1-0 in the semi-final at Old Trafford to book their place at the national stadium for a game against Arsenal.

Over 79,000 supporters attended a fiercely-contested final which was eventually won by the Gunners who secured a 2-0 victory via goals from Marc Overmars and Nicolas Anelka, recording the first of their seven FA Cup successes under former boss Arsene Wenger.

Shearer's Thunderbolt Against Spurs (1999)

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Well on his way to breaking Milburn's all-time goal record of 201 for Newcastle, Alan Shearer endeared himself to the Geordie faithful after single-handedly taking his side to their second FA Cup final in two years in 1999.

Despite a tumultuous relationship with boss Ruud Gullit, which culminated in the Dutchman's departure from Tyneside, Shearer once again proved his class against Tottenham Hotspur in a semi-final held at Old Trafford. The Magpies took the lead via a penalty from their star man in extra time before he added a second by smashing in a stunning effort past Spurs keeper Ian Walker.

Newcastle would go on to face Manchester United in the final yet would fall short once again as goals from Teddy Sheringham and Paul Scholes gave Sir Alex Ferguson's side their second trophy in what turned out to be an historic treble-winning season for the Red Devils.

